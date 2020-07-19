Love Story Started From Stage Show, Ends In lockdown; Woman Demands Justice

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A love story of a man and his girlfriend which started from a stage show, lead to their marriage, has finally ended during the ongoing lockdown. 

According to the complaint of the woman, one Soumya Ranjan Satpathi, a resident of Jajpur was anchoring different stage shows in Bhubaneswar while the woman used to sing in those programmes. They fell in love and finally got married.

Their one-year married life was going on well until the lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus.

According to reports,  the man allegedly changed his mind during the coronavirus lockdown period. He changed his mind for some unknown reason and somehow  got aborted her pregnancy without her permission.

He then fled from the home leaving the victim. The woman kept waiting for him for three months. However, as he did not return nor made any phone call, thinking that she has been betrayed,  turned to police for justice. 

She filed a complaint in Police station and State Women’s Commission. forsakes 

You might also like
State

Odisha Doctor sings ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ While Donning PPE Suit: WATCH

State

Gold Chain Snatched From Woman In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar, WATCH

State

Rare Yellowish Turtle rescued From Odisha’s Balasore, Watch

State

No Ganesh Puja Celebrations In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack This Year

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.