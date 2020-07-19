Bhubaneswar: A love story of a man and his girlfriend which started from a stage show, lead to their marriage, has finally ended during the ongoing lockdown.

According to the complaint of the woman, one Soumya Ranjan Satpathi, a resident of Jajpur was anchoring different stage shows in Bhubaneswar while the woman used to sing in those programmes. They fell in love and finally got married.

Their one-year married life was going on well until the lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus.

According to reports, the man allegedly changed his mind during the coronavirus lockdown period. He changed his mind for some unknown reason and somehow got aborted her pregnancy without her permission.

He then fled from the home leaving the victim. The woman kept waiting for him for three months. However, as he did not return nor made any phone call, thinking that she has been betrayed, turned to police for justice.

She filed a complaint in Police station and State Women’s Commission. forsakes