Love-sex-betrayal: Woman files complaint against lover in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In another case of love-sex-betrayal a woman has filed a complaint at Saheed Nagar Police Station in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. She has alleged that her lover boy made physical relations with her and later ditched her.

The victim girl is said to be from Madhusudan Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

As per the complaint, the boy from Nayagarh district and the complainant girl developed a love relationship after getting known to each other on the social media platform. The boy then made physical relationship with her with a promise for marriage. However, he did not keep his promise and abandoned the girl, said the FIR.

The woman lodged an FIR and sought justice in this matter. She said that now, neither the boy nor his family members are paying heed to the request of the girl and hence she has lodged an FIR with the Police.

Neither the boy nor his family members have given their reaction so far in this matter.