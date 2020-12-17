Girl missing for last 10 days, Calls mother to save her in Odisha’s Jajpur: Watch

Jajpur: A girl has allegedly become prey of love jihad in Jajpur district of Odisha. She went missing 10 days ago. She reportedly called her mother over phone requesting earnestly to rescue her from the kidnappers or else they would kill her. A complaint has been lodged in this connection in Dharmasala Police station.

As per reports, a boy named Abdul Sehmat Khan from Chora Muhan village under Dharmasala PS initially made friendship with a girl from the neighbouring Chahata village.

On last December 5, the girl went missing when she had gone to collect her migration certificate from Vyasanagar Autonomous College. Her parents lodged a complaint in this connection in the Police Station claiming that the kidnappers are torturing the girl physically and mentally to make her agree for marriage. The kidnapers are also threatening to kill her family members, they mentioned. They claimed that they received phone call from the girl regarding this. The audio recording is also available.

Based on this complaint, Police have conducted a series of raids to nab the kidnappers and to rescue the girl but in vain.

On the other hand, Police on Thursday arrested Abdul Hamid Khan, father of Sehmat on the charges of criminal intimidation to parents of the girl and forwarded him to Chandikhole. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

As, although 10 days have passed and the girl is yet to be rescued, her parents have urged Police to rescue the girl as soon as possible. A case has reportedly been lodged in the High Court in this connection.