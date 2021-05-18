Love affair leads to group clash in Balasore dist of Odisha, Video goes viral: Watch

Balasore: A case of alleged love affair turned ugly and led to blood-spattered clash between two groups recently in Balasore district of Odisha. Family members of the girl and friends of the boy allegedly attacked each other with sticks on the road in broad day light. The girl also got injured in the clash while the video has gone viral.

As per reports, two groups clashed in Ostapur village under Remuna Police limit in Balasore district which said to be originated from a love affair. The live video of the fight has gone viral.

As per reports, the incident took place on May 10. A youth from Balasore was in love with a girl from Ostapur. The girl’s family members were unwilling for this love affair. Accordingly, an argument had taken place between the family members of the girl and boy earlier. On May 10, the boy visited the village along with some of his friends and created ruckus at the house of the girl. Resultantly, family members of the girl also allegedly attacked them and both the groups clashed.

Someone recorded the whole incident and put it on social media, which later went viral.

