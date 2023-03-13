Loud sound heard in 3 districts of Odisha, locals panic stricken

Baripada: A very loud sound was heard a few minutes back in Baripada, Balasore and Sundargarh areas of Odisha on Monday.

People in the area were panic-stricken after they heard the sound. The doors and windows of the houses vibrated due to the deafening noise.

However, the origin of the loud sound is yet to be traced. People are in a state of panic while authorities are trying to know about its origin.

A similar incident had taken place on Feburary 27, 2023 which had created widespread panic among locals in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Anandapur areas of Odisha.

Further details awaited.