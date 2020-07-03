Providing Wrong Aadhaar Number To Bank May Attract Fine Of Rs. 10,000

Lost your Aadhaar card? Know how to order a reprint if your mobile is not registered with UIDAI

By KalingaTV Bureau

The Union government and even the State governments have made Aadhaar card mandatory to avail benefits of several government schemes. You will be deprived of the benefits during the coronavirus crisis if you have lost your Aadhaar card or misplaced somewhere. However, there is no reason for you to be worried. You can simply order Aadhaar reprint even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions to order a reprint.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the UIDAI said, “You can order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar.”

Here is how you can order for your Aadhaar card reprint even if you don’t have registered mobile number with UIDAI:

  1. Visit the UIDAI website and select “Order Aadhaar Reprint.”
  2. Enter your Aadhaar number/EID/VID.
  3. Enter security code and click on ‘My Mobile Number is not registered.’
  4. Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive OTP.
  5. Enter the OTP received, check T&C checkbox and submit.
  6. Click on make payment.
  7. Select the online payment mode and pay.
  8. Download and save the acknowledgment slip having your SRN.
  9. Aadhaar Letter will be delivered to registered address.

