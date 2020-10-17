Lost Job During Lockdown? Don’t Worry You Can Now Get 50% Of Your Salary; Here’s How

The central government has extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) under Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) till June 30 next year. Apart from this, the people who lost jobs during the Corona crisis have also been given relaxation in the conditions to get relief under this scheme. Now unemployed people will get 50% of their salary under this scheme. Earlier, only provision of 25 percent amount was made.

Not only this, there was a provision for giving relief under this scheme within 90 days of leaving the job, but now it has been reduced to 30 days. However, this rebate will be applicable from January 1, 2021 and will be available till June 30, 2021.

The ABVKY scheme, launched in July 2018, was run as a pilot project for two years. Let us know how the scheme can be availed…

If you also want to take advantage of this scheme, then you have to register for ESIC’s Atal Insured Person Welfare Scheme. You can apply by visiting the Employees State Insurance Corporation website and download the form of Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana.

Under this, a certain financial help is given for two years after sudden job leave. You are eligible if you work in organized sector and your company deducts your PF or ESI from your salary every month.

If the situation of unemployment arises due to any wrong behavior, personal reason or any legal action, then the benefit of this scheme will not be available.

ESIC’s database should have the insured person’s Aadhaar and bank account linked. Only then will he get any kind of benefit.

This scheme can now be applied only after 30 days of the job leave. Earlier this deadline was 90 days.

You have to apply online for this scheme. The money will be transferred to your bank account 15 days after your application is approved.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)