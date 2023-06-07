Lost and Found: 15-year-old Nepal boy reunites with parents after deadly train accident in Odisha

Cuttack: Many people were lost and killed in the deadly train accident in Balasore district of Odisha. Relatives were searching for their kin in the hospitals. They all want their relative to be well and alive. While, many have their hopes quashed and had to return with the cold body of their kin. Some were lucky to find their kin in the hospital still alive.

Such a case was seen in SCB medical college Hospital in Cuttack. A 15-year-old boy from Nepal, who was a victim of the Balasore Train tragedy, has finally reunited with his parents after the horrific train accident.

The minor boy identified as Ramanand Paswan was injured in the train accident and was admitted to the Trauma ICU of SCB MCH after the accident.

With the concerted effort of Odisha’s helpdesk ecosystem, the boy was reunited with his family today. The SCB helpdesk also helped the boy in this matter. During this somber time, this is indeed a matter of great joy.

The scene of the boy reuniting with his family got everyone emotional in the SCB hospital.