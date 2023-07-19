Lord Krishna statue in Bhadrak village drinking milk offered by devotees! Watch

Bhadrak: A 3 inch high bronze kneeling statue of Shree Gopal (Anthua Gopala) is drinking milk offered to him. It has been claimed that the said Lord Krishna statue has consumed more than 10 liters of milk in one day.

This divine wonder has been discussed across Bhadrak district.

Thsi supernatural phenomenon has been seen in Khapuriapada village under Bandala Madhiyali panchayat in the Bhandaripokhari block of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

As per reports, this bronze idol of Lord Bal Gopal at the kneeling pose is being worshiped as the prime deity (Ista Deva) of the family of Anam Charan Pati since his forefather’s time.

Reportedly, Anam and his son Dhruv Charan worship the deities at home daily with Vedic rituals. In the BalBhog they offer milk to the God.

Today, since there was no one at home Dhrub Charan’s son Soumya Ranjan worshiped the God and offered milk in the Balbhog. To everybody’s surprise the idol drank the milk.

Soumya Ranjan was surprised by this incident. Hence he again gave milk with a spoon and the kneeling down statue of Shree Gopal drank it with a blink of an eye.

Soumya Ranjan, seeing such a supernatural sight, called the family members. The family members came and they also offered milk to the statue and the statue also was seen consuming the milk.

Accordingly, they also performed special worship. After the incident was reported, hundreds of people gathered in front of Dhrub Charan’s house to have a glimpse of the God and to offer milk with own hands.

As per reports, the small statue of Lord Krishna drank more than 10 liters of milk from the hands of the devotees.

Such an event is making the rounds in the local area. Intellectuals have said that this is due to greatness of the God in which science has been left behind.

The ancient bronze idol of a kneeling cowherd drinking milk while taking a sip has created a unique example of literary spiritual power that amazes everyone.