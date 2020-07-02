Lord Jagannath, Siblings to wear Suna Besha Today in Odisha’s Puri: Watch LIVE here

Puri: Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to be held on Thursday. However, in the wake of Coronavirus curfew has been imposed and hence the golden attire can be witnessed by the devotees only on TV or online platforms. However, like yesterday, when curfew had been temporarily lifted from 6 pm to 9 pm, if administration decides to lift curfew for a few hours devotees can witness the spectacular scene at Singhadwara.

During the Suna Besha, the three deities will be adorned with gold ornaments on their three majestic wooden chariots – Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Debadalana – now placed at Singhdwar of Srimandir.

The deities have completed their nine-day sojourn at Gundicha temple and returned to Singhadwara yesterday during Bahuda Yatra.

During this special ritual, the holy trinity will be decorated with gold plates. Lord Jagannath will also be adorned with a chakra (disc) made of gold on the right hand while a silver conch would adorn his left hand. Lord Balabhadra will be decorated with a plough made of gold on the left hand and a golden mace on his right hand. Goddess Subhadra’s forehead will be decorated with an emerald (panna).

Earlier today, other rituals such as Mangala Alati, Abakasha and Mailama-Tadapa Lagi were performed on the chariots. Other major rituals such as Gopalaballav, Madhayna Dhoopa and Sandhya Alati will be performed before the Suna Besha.