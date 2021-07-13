Lord Jagannath and Siblings step into Adapa Mandapa in Puri of Odisha

Puri: Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra stepped into the Adapa Mandapa in the Gundicha temple in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday evening. Yesterday the famous Rath Yatra was organised amid Covid guidelines when the three deities were taken to the Gundicha temple from Srimandira on their respective chariots. As per the ritual the holy trinity stepped into the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple today, one day after the Rath Yatra.

The Adapa Mandapa is also considered as the birth place of the Lords. Today, all the rituals of the Lords were performed atop the chariots. Following the Sandhyadhupa ritual the deities were taken inside the temple in Goti pahandi. The idols were set on the Adapa Mandapa by 9 pm.

As per reports, today, when the pahandi was going on it drizzled. Accordingly, Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath drenched a little bit. This was said to be the symptom by the God. Besides, after pahandi of Lord Jagannath footsteps like marks were reportedly witnessed fallen from Nandighosha chariot to Gundicha temple.

Today, the charamalas were fixed to the chariots and then the Mudirasta paid a ceremonial visit to the three deities and offered flower atop the chariots. Later, Tahias (head gear made of bamboo and flowers) were adorned to the deities. Then the Pati Mohapatra performed the Bandapana and ghasajala ritual.

First, the pahandi of Lord Ramakrushna from Taladhwaja chariot and Lord Madana Mohana from Nandighosha chariot began. Later, Chakraraj Sudarshan and then Lord Balabhadra, then Devi Subhadra and then Lord Jagannath were taken inside the Gundicha temple in Goti pahandi.

As the whole rituals were performed swiftly, Puri district collector and servitors thanked the residents of Puri.

During the pahandi the martial practices were exhibited by a kid servitor named Swayang that also was enchanting.