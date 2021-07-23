Lord Jagannath and sibling’s annual sojourn in Odisha’s Puri ends with Niladri Bije today

Puri: The world famous Rath Yatra came to an end with the Trinity of Srimandira in Odisha’s Puri – Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra – entering the sanctum sanctorum of the famous Lord Jagannath temple with Niladri Bije on Friday.

This was for the second time that the 12-day festival of Rath Yatra that started on July 12 with the Holy Trinity going on the annual sojourn to Gundicha temple was held sans devotees.

The three sky scraping chariots – Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandihosha of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath respectively – were pulled to Gundicha temple on the Rath Yatra day. However, akin to last year, this year too Rath yatra was conducted without devotees in the wake of Corona pandemic. Section 144 had been imposed in Puri.

On the Bahuda Yatra day the Holy Trinity was brought back to the Srimandira by servitors amid security cover provided by police personnel. During the return journey this year, it heavily rained on the way. However, the rain could not restrain spirit and devotion of the servitors and the three chariots were pulled up to Singhadwara, the lions’ gate of Srimandira without any hassle.

The following day the famous Suna Besha ritual was held when the three idols were attired with their golden ornaments and weapons.

The next ritual was the ‘Adhar Pana’ that was conducted the next day when the three deities were offered with a special drink on their respective chariots and later on the cylindrical earthen pots in which the drinks are offered were broken so that the evil spirit and others can have the same. This is not for the devotees.

The next day is the day for Niladri Bije of the Lords. After ‘Madhayana Dhupa’ in the noon, ‘Bahuda Pahandi’ of the deities began. Idols of Rama Krushna and Madan Mohan were taken inside the Srimandir first and subsequently, Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken into the sanctum sanctorum in Pahandi.

However, Lord Jagannath’s Goti pahandi was obstructed by His consort Goddess Mahalaxmi as She was annoyed at being left behind in the temple. It is to be noted that Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra visit Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra with their sister Devi Subhadra.

As Goddess Laxmi obstructs the way, there was a heated exchange of words between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and the Goddess. Finally the Lord Jagannath was allowed in to the sanctum sanctorium only after He offered Rasagolla and a saree to His wife to appease Her.

Generally Rath Yatra witnesses lakhs of footfall of devotees in Puri. However, since last year the world famous festival is being organised without devotees in the wake of Corona pandemic. This year the huge devotees and followers of Lord Jagannath watched Rath Yatra on their TV sets, mobile phones and computers as State Government facilitated live telecast and streamed all the rituals during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Niladri Bije, Suna Besha and Adhar Pana.