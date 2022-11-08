Lord Jagannath adorned in Suna Besha on Kartika Purnima in Puri Srimandir

Puri: Lord Jagannath and siblings are adorned in Suna Besha in Srimandir on the occasion of Kartika Purnima today. The holy trinity will give darshan to devotees in ‘Sunabesha’ or ‘Rajadhiraj’ besha in Jagannath temple today.

Lakhs of devotees have thronged to Puri Srimandir to see the Suna besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on Kartika Purnima.

The holy trinity was adorned with gold ornaments for the ‘Suna besha’ at 2:50 pm yesterday. The public darshan commenced after the Vogamandap ritual ended at 5:40 am.

Devotees are entering to the temple through the Singh dwara of the temple. The public darshan will continue till 2 pm. The various Nitikanti of the Lords will begin after 2.38 pm.

On the other hand, today is the last day of holy month Kartik. As per tradition, Boita Bandan ritual has been held in different parts of the state. In this ritual, people float small handmade boats in various water bodies like ponds and rivers. A huge rush was witnessed at Mahodadhi throughout night as devotees set afloat miniature boats on the occasion of Kartika Purnima.

Due to Corona, the boita bandana ritual was not held for the last two years. Many people have thronged to the Bindu Sagar pond in Bhubaneswar to float boats.