Lord Ganesh puja fervour grips Odisha’s Talcher, Pandals illuminated with glittering lights

Angul: Lord Ganesh puja celebration is still going on at a few places of Odisha including Talcher. Ganesh puja of Talcher is very famous. Puja fervour has gripped the town while the pandals have been decked up with glittering lights. It has been learnt that the immersion procession will be held on September 10.

As per reports, this year Lord Ganesh puja is being organised in the town in more than 100 pandals including the small and big ones. It is a massive festival for Talcher. The pandals have been illuminated with mythology themed lights.

As per reports, organisers of different big pandals are trying their best so that their pandal can win prizes. The puja celebration had been halted for the last two years due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Hence, this year devotees have been witnessed with more excitation for puja while many devotees are seen flocking to different pandals every evening. They are not only visiting the pandals to pay their obeisance to the God but also entertaining themselves in Mina Bazar and enjoying the street foods.

Besides, Bhajan Sandhya events are also being arranged. Keeping in view the crowd, security has been beefed up while police personnel have been deployed for maintenance of law and order.

The immersion festival will be held on Sept 10. It has been expected that lakhs of devotes will take part in the immersion festival of Lord Ganesha in Talcher.