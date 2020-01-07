Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging the latter to ban sale of Non-Vegetarian food and Liquor on the Badadanda (Grand Road) of Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Naik wrote, “Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri is one of the four Dhams in India which is recognised as a sacred place for all the Hindus in the World.”

The BJP leader said, devotees are unhappy as liquor and non-vegetarian food items and are being sold at many hotels on both sides of the Grand Road in the holy city.

“ There are so many hotels on both the sides of Badadanda , Puri wherein non-vegetarian items are being sold. Even, there are good number of hotels where liquor are being sold due to which there is a great discontentment among the devotees coming to Puri for a darshan of Lord shree Jagannath,” Naik said in the letter.

“ I would therefore request you to kindly take necessary steps to ban sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor in the hotels of both sides of Badadanda i.e. from Shree Jagannath Temple to Mausuma Mandir at the earliest,” he said.

The BJP leader however extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the ongoing beautification work around the Srimandir.