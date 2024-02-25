Loots in Bhubaneswar apartments: Commissionerate Police holds sensitization and security awareness meeting

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising number of loots in apartments in Bhubaneswar city, the Commissionerate Police today held a sensitization-cum-security awareness meeting on safety and security of apartments.

The meeting brought together on a single platform various stakeholders for the safety and security of apartments. The meeting was presided by Sanjeeb Panda Commissioner of Police, Awinash Kumar-Additional Commissioner of Police, Prateek Singh Deputy Commissioner of Police BBSR, DCP Crime, DCP HQRS.

The agenda of the meeting focused on fostering cooperation between the citizens and the police, emphasizing police patrolling, active coordination, and creating awareness about thefts and burglaries. The meeting highlighted the importance of public participation in ensuring the security of residential areas.

Key points discussed during the meeting over loots in Bhubaneswar apartment include:

Utilizing Technology: The need to use technology to enhance the quality of CCTV footage for better crime detection & monitoring, motion detection alarms, sharing of CCTV IP addresses to nearest Police Station etc.

Heightened Security Measures: Suggestions to increase the height of boundary walls with spikes, barbed wires and grills for improved security.

Public Participation: Encouraging residents to actively participate in security measures, suo moto Community Patrolling with specific advice requests addressed.

Engagement with Builders: builders to be aware about the importance of security and the need for boundary walls with barbed wires. Acknowledging the efforts of various associations as Community Involvement:

Guidelines for Security Guards: suggested to avail the services of verified Security agencies & rating mechanism to be practiced.

Communication and Feedback: Discussing mechanisms for submitting CCTV footage, receiving feedback, and implementing an alarm system for security guards.

The CP emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard both property and lives.

The Commissionerate Police expressed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with the community, ensuring regular updates, GPS tagging of patrolling vehicles, removal of unclaimed vehicles. It was also announced that a system of security audit of the societies may be practiced and a citizen led rating system on safety and security may be developed.