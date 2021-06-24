Looters snatch gold chain from woman during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman’s neck Bharatpur area of the State Capital city here on Thursday.

The woman was going with her husband on a bike. However, two looters followed them and snatched the gold chain from her neck at Kalinga Studio Chhak and fled from the spot before anyone could identify them.

The couple later filed a complaint at the Bharatpur Police Station. Based on the allegation, cops have started an investigation into the matter.

As the chain-snatching incident took place at a time when the COVID lockdown restriction is still in force in Bhubaneswar, locals alleged that the looters are moving around and are active because the lockdown rules are not strictly followed here.