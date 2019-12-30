Looters have field day in Kandhamal, burgle 5 shops

Phulbani: By having a field day in Parampanga village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district last night unidentified miscreants have looted goods worth lakhs by breaking the shutter of at least five shops.

The loot took place at a market area located besides the National Highway-59 passing through the village late in the night and came to light this morning after the traders reached their shops and found those burgled.

After reaching the looted shops and carrying out the preliminary investigation it came to notice that the burglars have taken away cash from the counters along with several electronic goods including Xerox machines with them.

While further investigation is underway in the case, the affected traders suspect hand of an outsider gang in the crime.