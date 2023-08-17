Looters arrested from Bhubaneswar of Odisha, were selling magic mirror!

In an interesting piece of news three looters have been arrested from Bhubaneswar, for selling a 'magic mirror', said reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda
According to reports, the Nayapalli police has been successful in busting a three-membered interstate gang of fraudsters.

Reports say that the gang of looters had duped Rs. 9 lakh by promising to sell a “magic mirror” to a person.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar, has informed that the Nayapalli police have seized one car, five mobile phones, cash and other incriminating articles from their possession.

Further detailed reports in this regard is awaited.

