Looter gang busted in capital city of Odisha; 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has busted a looter gang in the capital city of Odisha and arrested three miscreants on Sunday.

Based on a reliable information, the Khandagiri police tracked the three miscreants and arrested them in connection with several loots in the city.

According to reports, the miscreants have been looting jewelleries, bikes and cash from people around the city during the ongoing lockdown period.

After looting the bikes the lootera gang changes the registered number plate and uses fake number plates in order to escape from the radar of police, added reports.

The gang of three miscreants have been using these stolen bikes to loot the citizens.

The Police have seized seven bikes, 11 mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier on June 28, the Khandagiri police had also arrested two miscreants from Dumduma area.