Looter gang arrested in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 7
looters arrested in bhubaneswar
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police arrested a gang of four looters in the capital city of Odisha. Reports said that Khandagiri Police arrested the four looters.

The looters were mainly snatching the gold ornaments from the citizens that had eventually created a panic stricken atmosphere for the people across the capital city.

Related News

Looter gang busted in capital city of Odisha; 3 arrested

Based on a reliable information, the Khandagiri Police conducted raids and nabbed the four looters.

The four arrested looters were also involved in 40 other similar crimes, added reports.

The Khandagiri Police seized gold ornaments worth three lakh rupees, 20 mobiles and four bikes from their possession.

You might also like
State

Odisha exempts tax on buses for August and September

State

Odisha allows Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja celebrations with covid restriction

State

15% children likely to be infected in 3rd wave of Covid: Director of Health and…

State

Quadruplets born at Cuttack SCB hospital: 2 baby girls die

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.