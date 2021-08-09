Looter gang arrested in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police arrested a gang of four looters in the capital city of Odisha. Reports said that Khandagiri Police arrested the four looters.

The looters were mainly snatching the gold ornaments from the citizens that had eventually created a panic stricken atmosphere for the people across the capital city.

Based on a reliable information, the Khandagiri Police conducted raids and nabbed the four looters.

The four arrested looters were also involved in 40 other similar crimes, added reports.

The Khandagiri Police seized gold ornaments worth three lakh rupees, 20 mobiles and four bikes from their possession.