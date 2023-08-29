Loot of Rs. 2crores from Odisha’s capital by fake CBI officers

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two fake CBI officers had looted 2 crores from the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar on August 2, 2023.

The police have arrested and interrogated the three accused. On August 27 the police recovered one crore and two lakh in hard cash and arrested five people in this connection.

The dacoits broke into houses in Nandan vihar area in Bhubaneswar on August 2, 2023 and looted lakhs of rupees.

A dacoity had taken place in Basundhara Colony of Infocity police station limits in Nandan vihar a crowded place. At 7:30 pm in the evening, three masked armed robbers entered houses and looted valuables and cash.

A father and son duo were attacked and threatened to keep quiet, and then searched for different places in the house. The dacoits had been accused of looting lakhs of rupees along with gold jewellery.

So it will be probed from where the police got two crores of cash. The income tax department may very soon investigate into this. On the other hand, the TI parade of the accused will be held in the Jharpada Jail.