Loot from woman SI in Nayagarh of Odisha, 2 arrested

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident in Nayagarh district of Odisha, a woman SI has been looted off a gold chain in broad daylight, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the police immediately after getting the information started a search in the matter. Police action in case of looting of gold chain from female IIC in Nayagarh in the afternoon had been initiated since Sunday.

The police nabbed the robbers within 24 hours of gold chain robbery from the police officer, which is worth praising. The police on Tuesday has arrested two robbers from Khurda area.

They have been identified as Sampad Das and Kali Prasad Raut of Khurda area. Recently police seized four chains which had been looted from other places, including the police officer’s chain, and the Pulsar bike used in the robbery.

Last Sunday, Manorama Mallik, former IIC of Nayagarh Sadar police station, was returning to her rented house on a Scooty, when two helmet wearing youths followed her from the traffic intersection and snatched off her gold chain.

After receiving the complaint, the town police started an investigation on the basis of the the CCTV footage in the city. They traced the bike number and from that the owner of the bike. They were then able to reach these two criminals who were residents of Khurda town.

It is worth mentioning that, there are more than 20 cases pending against them in different police stations of the state. IIC has received the chain which is said to be worth lakhs of rupees.