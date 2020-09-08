Bhubaneswar: A loot in broad daylight has been reported from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar yesterday and has shocked the residents of the twin city. Miscreants looted a bag full of cash from a woman in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The loot has been reported from Trinath Bazar area in Phulnakhara. According to reports, a woman withdrew five lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank in the same location and was talking to someone. Just then, a few miscreants arrived on the spot and looted the bag of cash.

The police was alerted immediately. They reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The CCTV footage from the spot is being inspected by the local police.