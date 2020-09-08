loot in broad daylight bhubaneswar
CCTV Footage Of The Loot

Loot From Woman In Broad Daylight In The Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A loot in broad daylight has been reported from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar yesterday and has shocked the residents of the twin city.  Miscreants looted a bag full of cash from a woman in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Railway Minister To Resume Shramik…

Odisha Plus Three First Year Admissions 2020 Begins

Weather Alert ! Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Lash These Odisha…

Check Gold Rates Today For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In…

The loot has been reported from Trinath Bazar area in Phulnakhara. According to reports, a woman withdrew five lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank in the same location and was talking to someone. Just then, a few miscreants arrived on the spot and looted the bag of cash.

The police was alerted immediately. They reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.  The CCTV footage from the spot is being inspected by the local police.

You might also like
State

Husqvarna E-01 Electric Scooter To Launch In India Soon; Know more

State

Home loans from these 11 banks including SBI and HDFC Bank gets cheaper; check…

State

COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives In Odisha, 3 From Puri

State

3490 Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,31,382

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7