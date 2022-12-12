Loot from MoBus in Bhubaneswar yet again

Yet another loot has taken place from MoBus in Bhubaneswar. Rs. 42,000 has allegedly been looted from a couple.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Loot from MoBus
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A loot has taken place yet again from MoBus in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

It is to be noted that Rs. 42,000 has allegedly been looted from a couple travelling by Mo Bus near Jaydev Vihar Square.

The victims have lodged a complaint at Nayapalli police station in this regard. Further details in this matter is awaited.

It is to be noted that loots from MoBus has become common.

A cancer patient had been looted from MoBus in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on September 23, 2022. The patient was looted off Rs.15,000/- (fifteen thousand rupees).

At least two costly mobile phones were looted by miscreants from the passengers of Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on September 16, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, two gang members identified as, Sanjay Singh and Ganesh Pradhan. had been arrested in this connection two months back.

