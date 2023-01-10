Loot from MoBus in Bhubaneswar yet again, thief caught

Bhubaneswar: A loot has taken place in Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha yet again on Tuesday morning, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, the people caught the thief red-handed while stealing the mobile phones from passengers insside the MoBus.

The police arrested the robbers near Vani Vihar. They seized two mobiles from his possession.

It is worth mentioning that the robber was speaking in Hindi, hence the police suspected that he was from outside the state

The police has arrested the thief and is asking how many people are there in this gang, from where it operates and so on.

Further details awaited.

This is not the first time that the Mo Bus passengers were looted. After repeated allegations of loot from the Mo Bus, the Twin City Commissionerate Police launched a special drive and arrested seven members of a looters’ gang on December 20 for their alleged involvement in looting Mo Bus passengers.

Apart from arresting the seven members of the gang namely, Nikunja Samantaray, Sekh Muna, SK Sultan, Halim Khan alias Rajesh, Prafulla Barik, Duryadhan Mohapatra alias Bhima and SK Firoj alias Bauli, police also recovered nine mobile phones and Rs 57,000 in cash from their possessions.