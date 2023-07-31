Loot from elderly security guard in Bhubaneswar, details here!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an elderly security guard has been looted in the capital city of Odisha, said reliable reports on Monday.

The loot has been reported from, Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar under Khandagiri police station limits.

The elderly security guard alleged that no one was listening to him even as he ran from station to station. The security firm that the old man was working from is said to have been involved in the loot.

According to information, the elderly man works as a security guard in the Baramuda area in an ATM. Late at night allegedly two persons approached the guard and offer him sedatives mixed prasad in the form of ladoos.

He has alleged that, someone has taken away his purse and used his card to withdraw money from the ATM. The visual has been captured on CCTV said reports.

The security guard is running helter-skelter for justice and to get back his lost money.