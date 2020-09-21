loot in kendrapara
Marsaghai Police Station

Loot Bid In Odisha’s Kendrapara, Couple Attacked Brutally

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: A few unidentified armed assailants attacked a couple and looted lakhs of rupees and jewelry in Kusumpur village under Marshaghai police limits late at night on Sunday.

The miscreants attacked the family members with sharp weapons.

The house belongs to one Kanhu Charan Lenka, he and his wife were brutally attacked and their house was looted.

The couple was later rushed to the local hospital and as Kanhu’s condition deteriorated he had to be shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

The Marsaghai Police reached the spot and investigation is underway.

