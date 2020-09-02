stray dogs foil loot bid
Representative Image, Pic Credit: Huff Post

Loot Bid Foiled By Stray Dogs In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting incident a few stray dogs have successfully averted a loot attempt in Odisha’s  capital city of Bhubaneswar.  The incident took place in  Baramunda Housing Board Colony late at night.

Sources say, 2 bike-borne miscreants tried to enter the colony at around 2 am. One of them was trying to scale the wall, at this very moment round 10-15 stray dogs of that area attacked and injured the duo.

Both of them fled. A toy gun was found on the spot. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras.

The locals informed the Khandagiri police. They have reached the spot and started investigating into the matter. The CCTV footage is also being analyzed by the cops.

