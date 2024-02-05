Loot attempt in Odisha Gramya bank foiled, probe initiated

Kantabanji: There has been a loot attempt in Odisha Gramya bank in Jasipur, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. The loot had been attempted by using a Gas Cutter.

However, it is worth mentioning that, the miscreants fled away with the CCTV, hard Disk and Security Gun. The loot attempt was however foiled because the gas cutter failed to cut through the window grill.

The loot had been attempted in Jasipur area of Odisha Gramya Bank. They were unable to cut through the locker in the bank. The Jasipur police has reached the spot and has launched an investigation into the matter.