The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications to various posts under recruitment 2020. The application has been invited for as many as 105 different posts. The interested candidates can apply online before the end of the last date.

The posts of Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist etc. will be filled through this recruitment drive. For detailed information, you can visit the official website. It is also necessary to mention here that online applications for these posts have started from August 8, 2020.

Vacancy Details

Important dates: 1) Beginning of online application: August 8, 2020

2) Last date to apply: September 7, 2020.

Total Posts: 105

Assistant Scientific Officer: 45 Posts

Staff Nurse (Female only): 34 posts

ANM (For Women Only): 5 posts.

Pharmacist: 18 posts

X-ray: 1 post

ECG: 1 post

Minimum qualification: The educational qualifications for these posts vary by post. To know in detail about every post, it would be better to check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Educational qualifications: If we talk about the age limit, then the age limit has been fixed for the posts of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray and ECG from 18 to 32 years. However, the age limit for Assistant Scientific Officer has been kept from 21 to 32 years.

It is also necessary to mention here that only online can be applied for these posts of Odisha Staff Selection. Applications sent through any other mode will not be accepted. To apply, visit the official website of OSSC www.ossc.gov.in between August 8 and September 7.

Interested and eligible candidates can Click here to go through the notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can Click here to visit the website.