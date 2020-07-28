Looking for jobs at SBI? Bumper recruitments underway; Check details

SBI is giving a good opportunity to the young people who want to work in State Bank of India (SBI). The SBI has taken out bumper recruitments for a total of 3850 vacancies. Undergraduate pass youth can apply.

Before applying, the interested candidates must read the official website or the notification of SBI.

Here is the job details:

Name of the post: Circle Based Officer (CBO)

Number of posts: Total 3850 Posts

Age Limit: The maximum age of candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed as per the post of 30 years.

Application Process:

To apply for the candidate, first go to the official website www.sbi.co.in and download the notification and read it. Being aware of all the information, complete the application process before the last date of August 16, 2020 as per the given guidelines. Keep in mind that applications will not be accepted in case of any error. Online applications will be valid within a certain time. See the notification for more information.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application: 27 July 2020

Last date for submission of applications: August 16, 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: August 16, 2020

Educational Qualifications: In order to apply to these posts, the candidates should have graduated in any discipline from a recognized university/institute.

Experience: At least two years of experience in the post of officer in any regional rural bank or schedule commercial bank is required. For further information, see further notification.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.