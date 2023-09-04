EOW Odisha issues look out circular against 3 Chinese citizens in mega online Ponzi scam

Bhubaneswar: A look-out circular has been issued against three Chinese citizens in the mega online Ponzi scam on Monday by EOW Odisha, said reports.

On the request of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Odisha, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India has issued LOC (Look Out Circular) against three more Chinese citizens (two male and one female), all main accused and close associates of Guanhua Wang, in mega online Ponzi scam:

1. Liu Huan

2. Wenhui Zheng

3. Xu Xiaolu

This refers to EOW Case No.19/2023 U/S 419/420/467/468/471/120-B IPC, Sec.66-C & 66-D IT Act/ Sec.6 OPID Act related to a huge pan-India online Ponzi scam involving fraud and siphoning of hundreds of crores rupees out of India using a complex network of mule bank accounts, shell companies/ firms and Crypto-traders.

Earlier, LOC was issued against mastermind/Boss of this scam namely Guanhua Wang, age-40 of Hangzhou, China. He along with these Chinese came to India in 2019 and stayed in Bangalore for few months.

They created at least 14 shell companies to run various cyber-Financial frauds. Initially their focus was on ‘killer Loan Apps” scam but after banning of Apps they switched over to other frauds like Earning Apps, Betting Apps etc.

Almost all the shell companies are based in Bangalore:

Bettec Technologies Private limited

Winmoon technologies private limited

Gamecamp technologies private limited

Fintelecom BPO Private limited

Bryontec Solutions Private limited

Rumeasy Technologies Private Limited

Ninecity Technologies Private Limited

Joyzone Infotech Private Limited

Sparkplay Technologies Private limited

Wideline Infotech Private limited

Bluepond Solutions Private Limited

Jacketnet Technologies Private Limited

Ninetodo Info tech Private Limited

1. More than 85 bank accounts having hundreds of Crores of transactions have been noticed.

2. They have hired/ used numerous mule directors including some house wives.

3. Many Indian mobile numbers are still used by Chinese perpetrators from China.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.