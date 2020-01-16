Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways suspended as many as four of its officials in connection to the derailment of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) express near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday, which left around 40 people injured.

The suspended railway officials include on Duty Station Manager of Nergundi Railway Station, Guard of Goods Train, Loco Pilot and Asst. Loco Pilot of LTT-Bhubaneswar Express.

According to reports, 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar bi-weekly Express hit the rear Guard Van of a Goods Train between Salagaon and Nergundi Station in Nergundi-Dhenkanal Railway Section at around 7 AM this morning.

At least 40 people were injured in the accident, six of them critical. However, no causalities were reported till the last news came in.

While five coaches got derailed, three coaches had minor displaced from the track due to the accident.

The injured passengers were rushed to the local Hospital and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cittack.

ECoR had provided Helpline Number 0671-1072 (Cuttack), 0674-1072, 18003457401, 18003457402 (Bhubaneswar), 06752-1072 (Puri).

In view of the rail mishap, the morning trains supposed to pass in the section were diverted via Naraj bypassing Cuttack Railway Station.