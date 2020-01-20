Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greets Dr. Achyuta Samanta on Birthday

Cuttack: January 20 is KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s birthday. However, it was not known to many since he neither discusses about it nor celebrates. His fans knew about it only after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted today morning to greet Dr. Samanta on his birthday.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta visited Gopabandhu Bhawan in Cuttack on Monday to discuss about the Gopabandhu chair that has been established in KISS. Loka Seva Mandala president Deepak Malabya, National secretary cum printer of publisher of ‘The samaj’ Niranjan Rath, General Manager Priyabrata Mohanty, executive officer Sushanta Mohanty and cartoonist Pramod Rath were present on this occasion.

There only, everybody came to know that January 20 is Dr. Samanta’s birthday. They felt extremely happy about it and poured turmeric mixed rice particles on the head of the KIIT founder to bless. Dr. Samanta received the dignitaries’ gesture of wishing with all gratefulness.

Dr. Samanta does not celebrate his birthday. However, today morning Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tweeted and wished him and everybody came to know about it. Later, his fans across the world greeted him.

In response Dr. Samanta said, “Since childhood I don’t know what a birthday celebration is. I do not celebrate my birthday. Yet, I thank all of them who bless me on this occasion and those who recognize my good works.”

Students, teachers and all staff members of KISS and KIIT are happy to know about Dr. Samanta’s birthday. And the KISS and KIIT founder said that the whole of Odisha and especially the Kandhamal constituency is the best gift for him.