Logs of Sal wood worth lakhs seized from Social worker’s farm house in Nayagarh, 1 held

Nayagarh: Large amount of illegally stocked Sal tree wood logs worth lakhs have been seized by the Forest department from a social worker’s house and farm house near Dashapalla area here in Odisha today.

The social worker has been identified as Shrihari Nayak and the arrested person has been identified as Sushant Nayak, a caretaker by profession.

According to reports, the forest department got the knowledge regarding the illegal smuggling of wood logs in the local area, which has happening for a several days. Taking an action on the smuggling, a special enforcement team of Forest department swung into action and conducted a raid at Nayak’s property.

Soon, the Special enforcement team seized the illegal wood logs. Besides, the caretaker in charge of the property was also arrested by the team.

In the meantime, after further investigation it has been learnt that, Shrihari has kept a grazing land under his possession which is present at the side of Balangir-Khordha highway.