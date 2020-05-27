Bhubaneswar: Just as the COVID19 scare is wearing off, locust attack issue has become a topic of deliberation in India and Odisha. The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has issued guidelines to farmers in this regard.

It is noteworthy that, the locusts seem to have migrated from Pakistan and entered Indian soil. These insects are highly harmful for crops as they can destroy acres of vegetation rapidly.

Indian authorities are helping farmers mount a pesticide spraying campaign to fight the swarms of desert locusts which have already devastated crops across Pakistan and East Africa.

As many as 700 tractors, 75 fire engines and almost 50 other vehicles are engaged in spraying pesticides to kill the locusts said Trilochan Mohapatra, director general of the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi.