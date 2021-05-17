Lockdowns can’t be the solution as it seriously hurts livelihoods: Odisha CM

By WCE 5
odisha cm all party meeting

Bhubaneswar: Lockdowns cannot be the solution as it seriously hurts many livelihoods, said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during the all-party meet on Monday. He also said that a house-to-house survey for Covid symptoms and co-morbid conditions to be launched soon.

Taking part virtually in the all-party meet today, the Odisha CM said that a 3- month house-to-house  survey (for Covid symptoms & co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning 24th  May, for which they will be given an additional incentive of Rs 1000 per month for these 3 months.

On Lockdown in the State the CM said: “We imposed the Lockdown to slow down this current wave. However, lockdowns cannot be the solution as it seriously hurts many livelihoods. It’s a long fight and we have to be prepare our people through awareness”

“We intend to provide a healing touch to such Covid affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphan children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education facilities,” the CM said in the meeting.

