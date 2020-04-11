Bhubaneswar: At least 70 to 80 Odia labourers who have been stranded in Gujarat due to lock down took to the road to protest over low quality of food and demanding return to Odisha on Friday night. Police have detained them.

As per reports, the angry migrant labourers from Odisha defied the lockdown and came out on the streets complaining about food and demanding permission to be allowed to travel back to Odisha. It was seen that they went on to vandalise properties, setting some on fire. They blocked the road after burring tyres on the road.

Police have detained them in this context.

It is to be noted that more than one lakh Odia labourers work in Gujarat. However, the stranded labourers have demanded that they should be sent to Odisha at the earliest.