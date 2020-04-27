Online Clinical Establishment Management System Launched In Odisha
File Photo of Health and Family Welfare minister, Naba Kishore Das

Will lockdown be extended for another month? Find details here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das on Monday said that the ongoing lockdown due to COVID19 outbreak should be extended for another month.

“There is a need for the extension of coronavirus lockdown. It should be extended for another month,” said Das after attending discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via video-conferencing today.

The Health Minister also said that a clear guideline for bringing stranded Odia migrants is likely to come up by April 30.

