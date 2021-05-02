Bhubaneswar: As Covid-19 situation continues to worsen at an alarming pace, the Odisha government on Sunday announced 14-day lockdown in the state.

The lockdown will remain in force with effect from May 5 till May 19, 2021, informed the State Information & Public Relation Department today.

During the lockdown period, the persons can walk 500 meters between 7am and 12pm to buy vegetables. There are no restrictions on health care or other emergency services.

As the number of cases are increasing in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as many people are coming to the city from different places. As there are many returnees in the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from outside the state, the number of cases is increasing in these two places. One positive person is infecting multiple persons. Hence the cases are increasing.

Lockdown in the state capital, as well as in the other districts seemed to be the only way out as weekend shutdown and night curfew since last week has not helped in bringing down the Test Positivity Rate(TPR).

Bhubaneswar now has more than 8000 positive cases, more than in any other district of the state.

Earlier, on April 20 the government had imposed weekend shutdown in all the urban areas in Odisha.

On Sunday morning, the State Health Department reported 8015 fresh cases, with the total number of active cases rises to 69,453 . Khordha district had the highest number of active cases (12,240), followed by Sundergarh (7,045 ).