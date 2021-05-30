Bhubaneswar: Lockdown in Odisha extended till June 17. This was informed by State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

While addressing the general public this evening, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the lockdown has been extended across the State till 5 AM of June 17, 2021 (Thursday).

Apart from the lockdown restriction, the shutdown on weekends will continue.

The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting the movement of persons. However, the movement of goods and goods carriers shall not be affected by the lockdown.

Covid Vaccination and testing will also continue during the lockdown period.

It is to be noted here that the lockdown is slated to end on June 1.