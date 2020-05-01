Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Covid-19 lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond 4th May 2020.

Various other rules shall apply to areas under red and orange zones respectively.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro & inter-State movement by road, running of schools, colleges and other educational and training or coaching institutions said the MHA.

In Red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India.

Prohibited Activities In Red Zones:

plying of cycle rickshaws auto rickshaws taxis and cab aggregators Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses Barber shops, Spas and saloons

Travel Activities Allowed In Orange Zones:

inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only