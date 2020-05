Lockdown 4.0 comes into force from today; Know what activities permitted or prohibited

New Delhi: The Lockdown 4.0 has been extended till May 31 by the Union Government to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, issued a fresh set of guidelines on what activities will be permitted and what activities will be prohibited during the lockdown 4.0.

Here is the detail: