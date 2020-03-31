Bargarh: ‘Lock down wedding’ is probably the perfect phrase for a marriage that was executed at Bargarh Town Police Station premises in Odisha on Tuesday. Love birds Laxmi Meher and Pabitra Sahu got married today where the only ritual executed was – the groom fed a few pieces of biscuits to the bride. The groom tied a mangalsutra around the neck of the bride.

Due to coronavirus pandemic nationwide lock down has been imposed for 21 days. In Odisha observation of wedding, thread ceremony etc. have been restricted to abide the rule of social distancing. However, a pair of love birds proved the traditional notion – everything is fare in love and war, to be true. Laxmi and Pabitra married at the Town PS in presence of a few people including the IIC, Addl SP and a social activist.

It will not be wrong to tag this wedding as the world’s most economic marriage as its only expense was a mangalsutra. The biscuit packet along with masks and sanitizer were provided by Police.

Both, the bride and the groom said that they are extremely happy with the way the marriage took place.

The Town PS IIC said that due to lock down gathering cannot be allowed. Yet, as the two are in love and wanted to marry we asked them to marry in the Thana premises. They have given us in writing that they will live henceforth as man and wife. Since, due to lock down, things are scantily available, we gave them sanitizer, soap, mask and a biscuit packet.