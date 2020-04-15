Bhubaneswar: An Odia engineer reportedly lost mental stability and attempted suicide after getting stranded in Kolkata of West Bengal due to nationwide lockdown that has been announced to curb coronavirus pandemic. As per latest reports, he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Saroj Mangaraj from Athagarh of Cuttack district in Odisha is a senior engineer. He had been to Kolkata.

One month back his wife had returned to Odisha. However, he was stranded due to lockdown. He allegedly attempted suicide on April 12.

His family members intimated about Saroj to Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra who briefed media about it.

After knowing about the incident Bansdroni Police of Kolkata looked into the matter. With interference of Bansdroni IIC and with the help of an expert Anjan Behera, Saroj has been admitted to the hospital run by Hope Foundation. His wife has requested Odisha Govt to make arrangement for her husband’s return to Odisha.