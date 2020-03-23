‘Lock Down’ for ‘Knock Down’ of Coronavirus Followed Strictly in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the fight with Coronavirus continues, there is a complete lock down in Odisha.

This process shall continue till the 29th of March in 5 districts and 8 towns.

All the towns and villages of these districts have been shut down completely.

The announcement of this system had been done by CM.

The same rule has been been applied in most places in India.

Only essential commodities and services shall be open during this lock down period.