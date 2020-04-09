Lock Down Extends Till The 30th April In Odisha, Informs CM Naveen Patnaik

By KalingaTV Bureau
713

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha Cabinet today has taken a few important decisions. The most important being the extension of the lock down till the 30th of April 2020. The meeting took place through video conferencing.

The Decisions are as follows: 
  1. The extension of the lock down will be till the 30th April 2020.
  2. The schools, colleges and educational institutions shall remain closed till the 17th June 2020.
  3. The Covid-19 regulations of the state have been passed today.

The State shall write to the Center to suspend train and flight services to Odisha till the 30th of April 2020.

The CM clearly said in his statement that human life is much more important than the economy.

 

 

 

1 Comment
  1. Aneesa samal says

    Sir, will intra state bus services resume after 14 April?

    Reply

