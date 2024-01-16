Locals shocked as miscreants loot idols from 2 temples in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: The locals have been shocked as miscreants have looted idols from two temples in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Reports say that the miscreants entered two temples in Kaptipada area and entered the temple and looted the idols. As many as two temples were looted in one night.

The Miscreants have broken the grill lock of Yogeshwar temple and Shani temple at Talwa under Kaptipada police station in Jayantipatta village of Mayurbhanj district.

The miscreants have decamped with gold and silver ornaments. The donation boxes were broken and money was looted from them. On receiving the information, Kaptipada police reached the spot and started investigation.

