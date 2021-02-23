Nabarangpur: As many as four wild bears have been striking fear among residents in villages under Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. The conflict between man and animal along Sindhiguda Khuntia main road has resulted in locals fearing for their lives every time they step out of their homes.

Villagers are scared of leaving their homes owing to the movement of the wild bears along the area in broad daylight.

Our photographers captured the bears in two different places in the area. Traffic came to a standstill for quite a few hours after the bears were spotted crossing the main road. Later, again the bears were spotted entering a vegetable field.

Worth mentioning, an elderly man died after being attacked by a bear last year in Sindhiguda forest.

Since then locals here are in fear and demanded the forest department officials to take immediate steps to drive away the wild bears before there is any attack again.